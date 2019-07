Delhi: Encounter breaks out between police and criminal in Khazoori Khas

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): An encounter broke out between police and a wanted criminal in Khazoori Khas area on Monday.

"One constable has been injured and the accused, Raja Mewati, has also received bullet injury," said Atul Thakur, DCP North East Delhi.

"The accused has been booked under Arms Act," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)