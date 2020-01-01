New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The entry and exit gates of five Delhi Metro stations including Central Secretariat and Khan Market were closed on Wednesday, DMRC said.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the metro stations have been shut due to heavy rush around India Gate.
"Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," DMRC tweeted. (ANI)
Delhi: Entry and exit gates of 5 metro stations around India Gate closed
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 19:26 IST
