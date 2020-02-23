Delhi: Entry, exit gates at Jaffrabad metro station closed due to anti-CAA protest

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): In view of the ongoing protests in Jaffrabad metro station area against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday morning closed the entry and exit gates of the station citing security reasons.

"Entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Heavy security has been deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area as women continue to protest there, against CAA.

Protesters, which included mostly women, were seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC". They were holding the national flag and raised slogans of "azadi".

Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and are staging a protest on the road which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Heavy security deployed at the agitation site and DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya is present there.

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) which began late evening on Saturday at Jaffrabad metro station continued even after midnight.

Protesters will take out a foot march from Jafrabad road to Rajghat on Sunday. However, Delhi Police have denied permission for the march. (ANI)

