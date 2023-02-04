Delhi Environment Minister inaugurates Neeli Jheel eco-tourism site in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated the Neeli Jheel eco-tourism site under the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in the capital.

On this occasion, he said, "Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking every appropriate step to improve the environment inside Delhi and to control the pollution level. Also, we are focused towards making Delhi an eco-friendly tourism site."



"Neeli Jheel has been developed as an eco-tourism site. Eco-friendly material has been used in all the facilities made for tourists here. For example, four artificial waterfalls operated by the solar system have been developed here. Along with this, a selfie point has also been made for tourists. Also, orders have also been issued to the department's officers to make arrangements for golf carts and electric cycles for tourists and to construct an eco-friendly cafeteria near Neeli Jheel," Gopal Rai said.

"In the 40-hectare area surrounding Neeli Jheel, environment-friendly development work has been done. In addition to other facilities, signage has been set up to inform visitors about the trees and their significance in the area", he further added.





Environment Minister said, "Neeli Jheel has a depth of 100 feet, and the department has developed four solar-powered artificial waterfalls there. These waterfalls are unique in that the water cascades down 100-feet height to the lake below. These artificial waterfalls have made the Neeli Jheel's splendour very apparent."

"Keeping in mind the safety of the tourists, a safe place has been made around the Neeli Jheel for spectators. And a selfie point has also been made near the artificial waterfall. This allows users to use cameras to record their memories and utilise these selfie points for photography" he added.

Gopal Rai has issued orders to the department's officers to arrange golf carts and electric cycles for the tourists. He said, "Tourists are welcome to arrive in their own vehicles up until this arrangement is completed. To enter the Neeli Jheel, there are three main gates. The first gate enters the sanctuary from Tughlakabad, next to the Conservator of Forests' (South) office. The second gate, number 10, enters the sanctuary via Chhatarpur and the third gate, number 7, enters through the Guruji Temple. Visitors can enjoy this lovely location by purchasing tickets at the Neeli Jheel Eco Tourism Site entrance gates. In the future tickets will also be made available online for the visitors."



Gopal Rai has ordered the officials of the Forest Department to make arrangements for an eco-friendly cafeteria near Neeli Jheel so that tourists do not face any problems while visiting this place.

He also said that "All the constructions made for tourism near Neeli Jheel have been done with natural materials like wood, bamboo etc."

Gopal Rai while congratulating the officials of the department for Neeli Jheel said, "Our government wishes to provide the citizens of Delhi with a place where they may appreciate nature while also educating the next generation about it. The Kejriwal government is motivated to improve Delhi in every which way and improve it on the basis of ecological security." (ANI)

