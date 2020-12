Delhi: EOW arrests International Hawala Kingpin for criminal conspiracy

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested an International Hawala Kingpin and mastermind of incorporating and operating several shell entities across several countries for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.



The accused has been identified as Naresh Jain, said Economic Offences Wing, Delhi.

"EOW Delhi Police arrested Naresh Jain, an International Hawala Kingpin and mastermind of incorporating and operating several shell entities across several countries for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy," Economic Offences Wing, Delhi tweeted. (ANI)