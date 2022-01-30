Delhi: EOW arrests man for duping people of Rs 1.09 crore

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Saturday night arrested a man near Mayfair Garden in the national capital, who allegedly cheated people to the tune of around Rs 1.09 crore in the name of investment.

According to the EOW, the accused has been identified as Rajesh Ambwani, who was absconding for almost a year.

"He along with his accomplice had duped people around Rs 1.09 crore," said the police.



The police said that several people had complaints and two separate FIRs were also registered at Chanakyapuri police station in March last year.

"The accused Rajesh used to ask people to invest money in the investment scheme and then he used to extort the money. The accused used to identify himself as a professor of IIT Delhi. At present, the police are searching for his accomplice," it added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

