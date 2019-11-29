Delhi: Ex-MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Reddy was elected as an MLA from Nandikotkur constituency in 1994 and 1999 with Telugu Desam Party. Later, he lost the 2004 and 2009 general elections.

Following the defeat, he quit TDP in September 2012 and formed Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi (RPS). (ANI)