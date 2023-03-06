Delhi Excise Case: Court sends Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20, permits him access to Gita, Vipassana, medicines

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till March 20 in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Sisodia will be lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday sent Sisodia to Judicial Custody for 14 days after noting that CBI didn't demand further Custody of him at this time, but it may be sought later if required.

Meanwhile, the court allowed Sisodia to have medicines prescribed in his MLC conducted by the CBI officials.

Sisodia's lawyer sought the court's permission for him to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period. The court has granted the permission.

As requested by Sisodia's side, the court also directed the Jail superintendent to consider the request of keeping the accused in the vipassana cell/ Meditation cell.

The CBI during the hearing submitted that he has not supported the investigation, and the witnesses were terrified. His party and leaders are politicizing the matter and that various important witnesses are to be examined.



On the last date, the Court issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10, 2023.

Earlier, Sisodia himself submitted in the court that CBI officials are "taking care of me, treating me respectfully and giving all things and not using any third degree. But they are making me to sit so long 9-10 hours daily and asking the same questions again and again... it not less not mental harassment." On this the Court directed CBI not to ask repetitive questions.

The former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.

Sisodia also stated that he has joined the investigation as and when called for by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail. Sisodia further stated that he holds the important constitutional post of Deputy CM of Delhi and has deep roots in the society.

Sisodia was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Rouse Avenue Court earlier while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

Sisodia was arrested last Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

While sending Sisodia to CBI remand, the trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far.

It is true that he cannot be expected to make self-incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require that he should come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the Investigation officer, said the court. (ANI)

