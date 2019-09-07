Delhi: Excise department raids restaurant in Mehrauli

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The Excise Department conducted a raid at Bo Tai restaurant in Mehrauli on the intervening night of September 6 and 7.

The restaurant was allegedly serving non-duty paid liquor and was evading government tax.

"There was credible information that a high profile restaurant running in the name of Bo Tai (A unit of Massive Restaurants Private Limited), situated at Kalka Das Marg in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi is selling non-duty paid liquor and evading Government tax," an excise official said in an official release.

"On receipt of the above information, the excise department conducted a raid on the restaurant on the intervening night of September 6 and 7 at 1.40 am and twelve bottles of Champagne Dom Perigon Vintage 2004 that were non-duty paid liquor (for sale in Haryana) were found there," he added.

A case under appropriate sections of Delhi Excise Act, 2009 has been registered against the Assistant General Manager (AGM) Gagan Rai Agrawal and Jorawar Kalra, the owner of the restaurant.

The AGM of the restaurant has been apprehended. (ANI)