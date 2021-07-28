Delhi extends cashless surgery scheme for patients suffering from black fungus

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi government on Wednesday has extended its cashless surgery scheme of Delhi Arogya Kosh for the treatment of patients suffering from Black Fungus or Mucormycosis.

The government has allowed its hospitals to refer patients of black fungus to empanelled private hospitals for surgeries if the waiting period is more than seven days.

Surgeries of black fungus will be done in private hospitals free of cost.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted, "Delhi Govt has extended its cashless surgery scheme of Delhi Arogya Kosh for the treatment of Mucormycosis. Residents of Delhi undergoing treatment of Mucormycosis in Delhi Govt hospital can be referred to empanelled private hospital under this cashless scheme for the treatment (sic)."

The health minister has approved that eligible patients undergoing treatment for Mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals "may be referred to empanelled private hospitals under the cashless surgery scheme if the allotted date of surgery in the Delhi government hospital concerned is beyond seven days," it said.



As per the Delhi government, to revive this scheme it will be mandatory for the patient to be a citizen of Delhi.

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is being detected among patients who are recovered or have recovered from COVID-19. Black Fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People get infected with mucormycosis by coming in contact with fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.(ANI)







