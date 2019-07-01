CCTV footage showing man being nabbed by robbers at gunpoint
CCTV footage showing man being nabbed by robbers at gunpoint

Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint in Model Town area

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): In a dramatic incident, a family was robbed in a brazen manner inside the driveway of their house in upscale Model Town area in North West Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.
According to CCTV footage, a couple and their two children who were entering their house in their high-end car were robbed by unidentified men who intercepted the homeowner, Varun and robbed him at gunpoint.
The men then reached for his wife who was sitting inside the car holding one of her child in her lap and robbed her on gunpoint. They also searched the entire car to look for other valuables.
Police have claimed that they had intercepted the robbers in Adarsh Nagar the same night but the miscreants were able to get away.
An FIR has been registered in this incident. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:48 IST

1248 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in last six months:...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1248 times along the Line of Control (LoC) in the last six months, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:37 IST

Heatwave conditions persist in national capital

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): While parts of the country received enormous rainfall, heatwave conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday, with the mercury soaring up to 42 degree Celsius.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:37 IST

TMC to support J-K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, extension of...

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to lend support to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and extension of President Rule in the state in the Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:20 IST

J-K Governor Malik offers prayer at holy Amarnath cave shrine

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday prayed at the sanctum sanctorum of the holy shrine to mark the beginning of annual Amarnath yatra on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:20 IST

SP will support extension of President's Rule in J-K: Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday announced that his party will support the extension of President's rule in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:20 IST

J-K Congress leaders meet Rahul, discuss upcoming assembly polls

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, along with other state leaders, met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence here on Monday and discussed the upcoming assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:02 IST

Manesar land scam: BS Hooda appears before CBI court

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda appeared before a CBI Special Court in Panchkula on Monday in connection with the Manesar land scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:01 IST

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Bill to provide reservation for teachers

New Delhi, July 1 (ANI) The Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on a Bill that provides for university and college to be considered a unit for providing reservation instead of a "department /subject" with Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stating that the legislation was in keeping with t

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:55 IST

BJP daydreaming about destabilising Karnataka govt: Kumaraswamy...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 01 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party continues to daydream about destabilising Karnataka government, said Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy after Congress MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation from the legislative assembly on Monday, sparking speculations that more Con

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:37 IST

Tough law should be brought to tackle mob lynching: Cong MLA in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress MLA Arif Naseem Khan on Monday demanded in Maharashtra Assembly a stringent law against mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:34 IST

Court defers arguments in defamation suit against Manoj Tiwari,...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue court on Monday recorded the statement of a witness as pre-summoning evidence and deferred till July 9 the arguments in a defamation suit against BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari and spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:32 IST

Happy that WB govt being held accountable: BJP's Priyanka Sharma...

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): West Bengal youth BJP worker Priyanka Sharma, who was jailed for sharing a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday said she is happy that the state government is being held accountable.

Read More
iocl