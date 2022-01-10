Delhi: Father beats paralysed son to death, arrested

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): A man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his paralysed son in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, said the police on Monday.

According to Delhi police, they received information at 1.24 pm on Sunday from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the admission of a patient named Paramjeet in an unconscious state.

Upon examination, the doctors declared him brought dead. The body of the deceased was shifted to another hospital for an autopsy.



According to police, Rekha, sister of the deceased, informed them on Sunday, when she came to her home, his brother Paramjeet was lying on the bed and had sustained injuries.

Rekha said, "My brother told me that father had come in an inebriated condition and beat him with wooden stick. Paramjeet was paralysed for the past 14 years and was bedridden."

The accused has been identified as Ajmer Singh.

Police have registered a case under section 302 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

