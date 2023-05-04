Delhi: Female nursing student "harassed, stripped" by warden, fact-finding committee constituted

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A fact-finding committee was constituted by the administration of Ahilya Bai College of Nursing after two students were allegedly harassed and stripped by the hostel warden, informed police officials.

According to officials, the two students were allegedly harassed and stripped by the hostel warden over suspicion of theft.

"Two female nursing students of Ahilya Bai College of Nursing were allegedly harassed and stripped on 2nd May. It was found that the hostel warden found Rs 8000 missing from her bag and suspected the two students of stealing it. The two were stripped and checked but nothing was found on them," said Delhi Police officials.



A Zero FIR was registered at IP Estate and transferred to New Delhi District PS Tilak Marg, informed officials.

"It has been learnt that a fact-finding committee has been constituted by the Administration comprising of the Principal of Ahilya Bai College of Nursing and other senior faculty. Also, the warden has been shifted from there," said police officials.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

