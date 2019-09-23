New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A case has been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against a man who was bursting crackers near his house in Chanakyapuri here on the intervening night of 21-22 September, said police.
The accused was bursting firecrackers to celebrate the birth of his daughter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: FIR registered against man for bursting crackers
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:50 IST
