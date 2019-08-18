Delhi: FIR registered against unknown people in AIIMS fire incident

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR against unknown people for negligency in the fire incident at AIIMS here.

Unknown persons have been booked under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (endangering life).

The fire broke out on Saturday in the hospital and caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block.

"As per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division, the fire at Teaching Block of AIIMS, New Delhi has been put off completely. There has been no loss or damage to life," read a statement from the hospital.

The police investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

