Delhi Fire Service Director, Vipin Kental
Delhi Fire Service Director, Vipin Kental

Delhi: Fire at AIIMS 'put off completely,' no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Fire at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has been "put off completely," and no casualties have been reported.
"As per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division, the fire at Teaching Block of AIIMS, New Delhi has been put off completely. There has been no loss or damage to life," read a statement from the hospital.
"Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and President, AIIMS, New Delhi personally monitored the efforts on-site towards extinguishing the fire and also regarding patient care," the statement added.
Delhi Fire Service Director, Vipin Kental said: Fire is completely under control. Cooling operation is underway. They will continue for some more time, the staff will be here to monitor that. No casualty has been reported.
The patients, who were temporarily transferred from AB Wing, are expected to be shifted back by today.
"The Minister also discussed the need to conduct a special fire audit. AIIMS, New Delhi regularly does this exercise, however, a more comprehensive special audit will be conducted," the statement read.
Fire broke out in the PC Block of AIIMS on Saturday. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service.
The fire broke out late afternoon in the hospital and caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:56 IST

Important to protest if insulted as an Indian: Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, who confronted Pakistan supporters raising anti-Modi and anti-India slogans in South Korea, said that it is imperative to peacefully register protest if insulted as an Indian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:30 IST

Cong will become stronger under Sonia Gandhi's leadership: Adhir...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that under the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi, the party will become stronger.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:19 IST

Bijapur: Man bitten by snake carried by CRPF personnel on...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): CRPF personnel on Saturday carried on their shoulders for almost 2.5 kilometres, a tribal man who was bitten by a snake in Puskunta after the ambulance was unable to reach the area due to the poor condition of roads.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Karnataka cabinet expansion on Aug 20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet is scheduled to take place on August 20, according to official sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Chandigarh man helps needy children by providing books, other...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Many students even today can't buy books due to the financial condition of their families. Chandigarh's Sandeep Kumar has come forward to help these students.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Indian Army salutes Sandeep Thapa's supreme sacrifice

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, who was martyred in action along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:05 IST

No flood-like situation in Ludhiana, all drains cleared

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Due to incessant rain, a high alert was issued by Punjab government in 14 districts of the state, including Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Prepared for return of Haj pilgrims tomorrow: Srinagar...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Srinagar Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Khan on Saturday said the administration was prepared for the return of pilgrims from Haj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajnath Singh to flag off 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra' in Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday flag off 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which will pass through each Assembly seat, drumming up support for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

3 naxals surrender in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three CPI (Maoists) naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before Superintendent of Police, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Siddipet : 35-year-old attempts suicide depressed after wife...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A 35-year-old man attempted suicide here in Siddipet on Saturday morning claiming that his wife refused to stay with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

J-K: Two brothers swept away in Devak river, one rescued

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Locals rescued one of two men who were swept away in the overflowing Devak river here on Saturday while they were attempting to cross it.

Read More
iocl