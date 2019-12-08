Delhi fire: BJP to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of deceased

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari on Sunday visited the Delhi fire incident site and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who lost their lives and Rs 25,000 for the injured.

"It is a sad incident. As per initial information, the fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to those who were injured," Tiwari told reporters after visiting the site.

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were taken out from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders were sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)