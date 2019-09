Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:42 IST

Karnataka: Foundry industry in Shivamogga facing slowdown, seeks relief

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The Chamber of Commerce of Shivamogga on Saturday indicated that it will seek relief from the government in view of the impending slowdown in production at the foundries here which cater majorly to the automobile sector.