Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.

Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders. (ANI)