New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today.
Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.
In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.
In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2023 09:52 IST
