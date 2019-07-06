Karkardooma (New Delhi) [India], July 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office in Karkardooma on Friday afternoon.
A team of 22 fire tenders have been deployed on the spot to extinguish the fire.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Director General of Health Service office
ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 15:37 IST
