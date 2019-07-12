New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): At least six people have been rescued after a fire broke out at the Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in the Basai Darapur locality in Delhi on Friday.
A team of 6 fire tenders have been deployed on the spot to extinguish the fire.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital; 6 rescued
ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:33 IST
