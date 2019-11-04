Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory, 3 firefighters injured

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a four-storey factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on late Sunday night in which three firefighters have sustained injuries while dousing the flames.

The fire also spread to an adjacent building after which a portion of it collapsed. As many as 28 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames.

The injured have been immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Fire fighting operations are still underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

