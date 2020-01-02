New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi on early Thursday morning.
During the rescue operations, a blast occurred causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel, are still trapped.
Rescue operations are underway and 35 fire tenders are present at the spot.
More details awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Peeragarhi, several trapped after building collapses
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:13 IST
