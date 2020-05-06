Visuals from the site at Tikri border in Delhi on Wednesday morning
Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Tikri border area, 30 fire tenders at spot

ANI | Updated: May 06, 2020 08:35 IST

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in Tikri border area here on Wednesday morning.
A large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out from the godown.
Thirty fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

