Visuals from outside Kidwai Bhawan in New Delhi.
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kidwai Bhawan; no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:06 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Fire broke out on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan at Janpath road here on early Monday morning. However, no casualties were reported.
"We got the information around 4:45 am about the fire on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan. We faced ventilation problem during the operation but our staff controlled the fire by 6:45 am. The cooling operation is underway and it will take some time for the smoke to come out. Eight fire engines have reached the spot and no casualties were reported," Divisional Fire Officer, SK Dua told ANI.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

