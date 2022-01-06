Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on Thursday morning.
As many as 12 fire force personnel have reached the spot for the firefighting.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 06, 2022 08:15 IST
