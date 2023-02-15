Delhi: Fire breaks out at police post near Red fort, doused

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a police post inside a sub-way near New Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Wednesday morning.

Four fire tenders arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire after an operation, which spanned one-and-a-half hours, officials said.

A fire services official said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.

No loss of life or property has been reported in the incident so far, they said.



Police said on Wednesday, around 1.11 am, a PCR call was received at Kotwali police station that a fire had broken out at a police post situated inside a subway near Red fort.

A team led by head constable Kapil reached the spot.

"Police gear such as body protectors, lathis, and DFMDs were lying inside the police post when the incident took place," the official informed.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), power utility BSES, and fire services personnel were pressed into service to control the fire.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

