Delhi: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Prashant Vihar area

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): A fire broke out in a restaurant in the Prashant Vihar area earlier on Monday evening, said the Delhi Fire Service.

Seven fire tenders are present at the spot, added the Delhi Fire Service.

Earlier today, a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Raghubar Pura-2 area of the national capital's Gandhinagar on Monday, officials said.

On being informed, as many as 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

According to officials, four persons trapped inside the factory have been rescued. The rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old boy was charred to death in the Gandhi Nagar market fire incident.

The deceased was identified as Shehnawaj, an employee at a shop that caught fire. (ANI)