Delhi: Fire breaks out at SBI building on Sansad Marg

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:17 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at State Bank of India (SBI) building on Sansad Marg on Wednesday.
A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was brought under control by 8.30 am.
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:40 IST

Priyanka Gandhi joins saree trend on Twitter with throwback wedding photo

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday joined in the trend that has become a rage on twitter with women sharing pictures of themselves draped in sarees.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:27 IST

'Anari Lag rahi thi': Dharmendra too trolls Hema Malini sweeping...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Hema Malini's husband, veteran actor Dharmendra joined those who trolled his wife who had picked up a broom while participating in a cleanliness drive at Parliament on Saturday (June 13).

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:01 IST

Death toll rises to 14 in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): The death toll in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area rose to 14, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:54 IST

Cleansing rituals performed at Tirupati after lunar eclipse

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): India's revered place of religious importance, Tirupati Balaji temple situated atop Tirumala hills was re-opened after 10 hours on Wednesday morning to perform the cleansing rituals after a lunar eclipse.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:48 IST

J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:02 IST

J-K: 40 Rashtriya Rifles summer school for children of Gujjars,...

Dhoke (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): An unit of the Indian Army, the 40 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is running a summer school for children of Gujjars and Bakerwals here.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:44 IST

BPSC chairman meets Bihar Governor over question paper row

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Chairman of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has met and briefed state Governor Lalji Tandon over civil service examination question paper in which a question referred to the governors of states as "kathputli (puppet)".

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:28 IST

BB Harichandan thanks PM, Shah for appointing as Andhra Guv,...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity and said that he will try to solve some of the contentious issues the state is facing

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:40 IST

Dongri building collapse: Death toll mounts to 13, 9 injured

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The death toll in the Dongri building collapse incident that took place on Tuesday has now mounted to 13, while nine peo

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:20 IST

India, Uzbekistan exchange views on combating terror financing

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India and Uzbekistan exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges including combating terror financing during the eighth meeting of India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism here on July 16.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:14 IST

Rajnath Singh awards Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best, Second Best...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2018, in the national capital.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:06 IST

Community radio stations create awareness about govt schemes...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): A team from National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) visited a Community Radio Centre built with funding from UNESCO at Pastapur village of Medak district in Telangana and conducted a study on its functioning and to assess its im

