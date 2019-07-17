Delhi: Fire breaks out at SBI building on Sansad Marg

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at State Bank of India (SBI) building on Sansad Marg on Wednesday.
A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was brought under control by 8.30 am.
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. (ANI)
