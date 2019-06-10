Delhi: Fire breaks out at Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in D-wing of Shastri Bhawan in the national capital on Monday. No casualty has been reported yet.

Five fire tenders have reached the spot and the fire-fighting operations are currently underway. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

This is the second incident of fire in the last two months in Shastri Bhawan. On April 30, a fire broke out at the building. However, the fire was immediately doused. (ANI)

