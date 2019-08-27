New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at the second floor of Vikas Bhawan here on Tuesday evening.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:56 IST
