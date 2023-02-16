हिंदी खबर
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Vithal Bhai Patel House

ANI | Updated: Feb 16, 2023 16:11 IST


New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at Vithal Bhai Patel House in the national capital on Thursday.
No injuries have been reported till now, said the official.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
However, fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue work is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl