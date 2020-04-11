Fire breaks out at Sri Aurobindo Marg in Delhi. Photo/ANI
Fire breaks out at Sri Aurobindo Marg in Delhi. Photo/ANI

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building at Sri Aurobindo Marg

ANI | Updated: Apr 11, 2020 02:24 IST

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the basement of a building at Sri Aurobindo Marg here on Friday night.
At least 10 fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

iocl
iocl