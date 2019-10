Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:07 IST

BJP, Shiv Sena need to resolve issues to remain in power: JD(U)

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Expressing concern over the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra, Janata Dal (United) general secretary Pavan Varma has said that the two parties need to resolve their issues if they want to remain in power in Maharashtra.