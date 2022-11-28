New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Lawrence Road Industrial Area on Monday, informed fire department officials.
At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot.
Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out in footwear manufacturing factory at Lawrence road Industrial area
ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 12:54 IST
