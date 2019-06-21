Kalindi Kunj (New Delhi) [India[, Jun 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Kalindi Kunj metro station in the wee hours of Friday.
15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive balze. Fire-fighting operation is underway.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
No casualty or injury has been reported until now. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out in furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:56 IST
