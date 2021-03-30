Delhi: Fire breaks out in ISBT

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Tuesday.
As many as nine fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 15:56 IST
