Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karkardooma hotel, details awaited

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A fire has reportedly broken out on the third floor of a hotel in the national capital's Karkardooma region.

As many as nine fire tenders have reached the spot to control the fire. As per the fire officials, the information about this fire was received at 9.12 am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)