New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Fire has broken out in NBCC Tower at Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi on Friday night.
As many as 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident.
Fire extinguishing operations are underway.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
More details awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out in NBCC tower, none injured
ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:58 IST
New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Fire has broken out in NBCC Tower at Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi on Friday night.