New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in a paper godown in Delhi's Alipur area earlier tonight.
Twenty-two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and later brought the flames under control.
No injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the incident.
Cooling operation in the fire area is currently underway. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out in paper godown, no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:53 IST
