Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:36 IST

Pak reconstitutes Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee list, drops...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Just a day ahead of the second round of talks between India and Pakistan over fixing of modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan has reconstituted its Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) list, thereby dropping the name of a pro-Khalistan member from talk