Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Fire breaks out in sales tax building near ITO

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Sales Tax office situated in the ITO area of the national capital on Thursday.
Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties or injury were reported in the incident.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:38 IST

Lucknow : District Commandant Home Guards arrested in alleged...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a Home Guards district Commandant on Wednesday in an alleged salary scam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:37 IST

Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide after company shortlists...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman techie here allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her hostel room after her name was shortlisted for termination by the company where she was working.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:33 IST

Congress-NCP-Sena govt to be formed in Maharashtra before Dec 1,...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday exuded confidence that NCP, Congress, and his party will form government in Maharashtra before December 1 and once again asserted that the chief minister will be from Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:21 IST

Karnataka: Migratory birds flock to Gudavi Bird Sanctuary in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A large number of migratory birds have flocked to the Gudavi Bird Sanctuary in Soraba Taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:21 IST

Adhir Ranjan slams Centre over NRC, accuses it of creating...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), accusing it of attempting to create a difference in the society on communal lines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:01 IST

WB Guv rebukes TMC leaders for publicly 'orchestrating...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday chided Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for "orchestrated unpalatable outbursts" in public domain about him.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:31 IST

Ordinance for indirect election of mayors promulgated in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance for holding indirect elections to the post of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:16 IST

Congress Working Committee to meet at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be meeting at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:55 IST

Delhi: Court grants relief to AAP MLA in 2013 case concerning...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A special session court has granted relief to AAP legislator Manoj Kumar from an earlier sentence and has directed him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in a case for obstructing the election process at a polling station during the 2013 assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:52 IST

PM Modi to address Accountants General conclave today

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave in Delhi and will also unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his speech.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:41 IST

Bhopal: Railway Board finds Khushwant Singh's novel 'obscene',...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Railway Board's Passenger Service Committee (PSC) on Wednesday allegedly directed a vendor at Bhopal Railway Station to stop selling noted writer Khushwant Singh's novel "Women, Sex, Love and Lust", saying such "obscene" literature may spoil future ge

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 08:06 IST

UGC circular to higher educational institutions to celebrate...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular to higher educational institutions to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26.

Read More
iocl