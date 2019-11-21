New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Sales Tax office situated in the ITO area of the national capital on Thursday.
Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties or injury were reported in the incident.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out in sales tax building near ITO
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:27 IST
