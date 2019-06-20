New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Fire broke out in a pile of scrap under Barapullah flyover here on Wednesday affecting traffic movement in the area.
Soon after receiving a call of fire, three fire engines were deployed in the affected area.
No injuries or casualties have been reported, more details pertaining to the incident are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Fire breaks out in scrap pile under Barapullah flyover
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 13:44 IST
