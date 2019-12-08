Delhi fire: Building had no fire clearance, safety equipment, says DFS official

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): The building, which got engulfed in a massive fire this morning, had no fire clearance from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and no fire safety equipment were found installed in the premises.

"The building did not have fire clearance from DFS and no fire safety equipment were found installed in the premises," DFS chief Atul Garg confirmed.

Delhi Police has said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where the blaze killed 43 people, is currently absconding and an FIR has been registered against him.



"Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, is currently absconding," Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj told media.



The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.



Around 62 people were taken out from the factory that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.



34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.



Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders were sent to the spot.



The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been evacuated from the site. (ANI)

