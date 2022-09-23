Delhi: Fire in Narela's footwear manufacturing factory under control, no injuries reported

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in the national capital's Narela on Friday was brought 'under control' with the help of 10 fire tenders, the Delhi Fire Service informed.



"After a fire call was received at 8.34 am at a factory - C-358 Narela Industrial Area, near MSC Mall in Delhi, a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is now under control," the Delhi Fire Service said.

So far, no injuries were reported due to the fire at the Narela factory.

Earlier a fire broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi on the late evening of September 5 which was doused off by at least 15 fire tenders who reached the spot on time. (ANI)

