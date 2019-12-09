Delhi fire incident: Factory owner, manager sent to 14-day police custody

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday sent to 14-day police custody, the owner and manager of a factory in Anaj Mandi area where a massive fire claimed the lives of 43 people on Sunday.

Tees Hazari court sent factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to police custody for interrogation in the matter.

Police had produced the two before the court seeking custody after they were arrested on Sunday.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against building owner Rehan, who had absconded after the fire broke out.

According to the police, there are three different owners of separate portions of the property.

"Rehan is the owner and shareholder of the factory, whereas manager Furkan has worked here since 2003. Rehan and Furkan are childhood friends," police said.

As many as 43 people died and at least 63 others were injured after a massive fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi here in the wee hours on Sunday. (ANI)

