Delhi fire incident: Police use 3D laser scanner to recreate scene at factory

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday used 3D laser scanner technology to recreate the scene and collect evidence at the building in Anaj Mandi area here in which 43 people lost their lives.

A forensic team visited the factory to investigate the incident of the massive fire that had broken out in the wee hours on Sunday.

"It is a laser scanner that gives officers 3D views and videos of the incident. Whatever this technology captures at the scene of the crime can be used in the courtroom as well," sales manager of the company which owns the technology, Suparna Verma told ANI.

Verma was also present at the factory with the police.

"It allows taking pictures from any angle at crime scenes. No one can tamper with this evidence. It helps law enforcement agency to document any crime fire scene in 3D. This data is supported by hash value along with ledger scanner," she said.

Earlier today, a Delhi court sent the factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police remand.

Police have registered a case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against building owner Rehan, who had absconded after the fire broke out. (ANI)

