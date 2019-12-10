Delhi fire: Police takes main accused to factory in Anaj Mandi

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday took the main accused Rehan to the factory in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road, where 43 people lost their lives in a massive fire.

The police took the main accused to the spot of fire as part of the investigation.

A Delhi court had, on Monday, sent the factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police remand in the matter.

Police have registered a case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against building owner Rehan, who had absconded after the fire broke out.

As many as 43 people were killed and 62 others were injured in a massive fire at the factory in Old Delhi's Anaj Mandi in the wee hours of Sunday. (ANI)

