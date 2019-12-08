Delhi fire tragedy: FIR registered, case transferred to crime branch for investigation

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Sunday said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident and the case has been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.

"An FIR has been registered in the incident under Section 304 of IPC. The case has been transferred to the crime branch now. At 5.22 am, information about fire in a building was received by the police. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. In the rescue operation, we saved around 60 people but unfortunately 43 people lost their lives," Randhawa told reporters here.

"Prima facie, the fire seems to have occurred due to short circuit. There was a lot of plastic on the premises due to which there was smoke after the fire occurred. The deaths have mostly occurred due to asphyxiation due to smoke. We have shifted most of the injured to LNJP Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital," he added.

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were taken out from the factory that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been evacuated from the site. (ANI)

