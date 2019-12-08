Delhi fire tragedy: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased hailing from Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for families of the deceased who hailed from Bihar, in the Delhi fire tragedy.

"The fire tragedy at the Anaj Mandi area in Delhi is an unfortunate incident. My prayers are with those affected by the tragedy," Nitish Kumar said in a release issued by his office.

"For the natives of Bihar affected by the tragedy, their families will get Rs 1 lakh each from the labour department and Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The officials are directed to provide support to the injured in their medical treatment," the release added.

At least 43 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.

Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade teams and all the persons have been rescued from the site.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced to those injured. The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

"The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is very unfortunate. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government," Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the site of the fire tragedy. (ANI)